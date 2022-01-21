For Asian Paints, worst of inflation over but a worry is emerging elsewhere

The management expects the impact of price hikes to start reflecting on earnings from the March quarter, which is expected to translate into full recovery on gross margins on a sequential basis. So, analysts feel that worries on inflation may soon be a thing of the past for the company. “Asian Paints’ performance (including the ramp-up in adjacencies) remains the most impressive among the top-three players; the recent round of price hikes means the worst of margin pressure is likely over," analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report.