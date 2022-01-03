For auto companies, 2022 may be smoother than 2021

The commercial vehicle (CV) segment continued its recovery in December. For domestic two-wheelers and tractors, though, it was a bumpy road. Slow recovery in the rural economy is one reason for the pain. In December, TVS Motor Co. Ltd saw about a 9% drop in two-wheeler sales, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s sales fell 12%. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, tractor volumes (Mahindra & Mahindra plus Escorts) in December declined by 24% year-on-year (down 34% month-on-month) due to the focus of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) on inventory correction. Moreover, the base was high, and some markets witnessed erratic rainfall.