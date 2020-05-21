MUMBAI: Shares of aviation companies, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the IndiGo airlines, and SpiceJet Ltd, took off in early deals on Thursday. Not without reason.

On Wednesday, after market hours, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that flight operations will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May. In other words, airlines will restart operations after two months of being grounded to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

This is a positive development for airlines, as it offers some relief to airlines in terms of operating their capacity vis-à-vis being shut.

"But it does not mean it will be able to stimulate the needed passenger traffic given how the virus is showing no signs of abating," pointed out a report by CARE Ratings Ltd on 20 May. "We still believe passenger traffic will decline by 30% during FY21 as there will be certain inhibitions and apprehensions of travelling," added CARE Ratings.

Needless to say, passenger traffic growth remains a key moniterable for the sector. Additionally, initial airfares are exorbitant and that may have an adverse impact on demand.

True, Brent crude prices have slumped over 40% so far this calendar year and that’s helpful. But also note that prices are now up 88% from their lows about a month back.

Another big cost investors need to monitor is aircraft lease rentals. In a recent statement to the stock exchanges, SpiceJet Ltd said lessor payments, which form the bulk of the fixed costs, have been deferred and waived. Restarting operations could well mean lessor payments would resume again.

The aviation sector has been one of the worst hit in the covid-19 crisis. Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd wrote in a report on 19 May, “The various initiatives by airline companies – reduction in staff cost, renegotiation of lease rentals seeking deferment and the government reforms announced so far – have yielded little in the face of complete freeze in revenues." The brokerage firm estimates a monthly cash burn rate of ₹200-1,100 crore across airline names, adding considerable stress to balance sheets.

For now, investors are just relieved that operations are resuming. On Thursday, shares of IndiGo soared 10% while those of SpiceJet rose 5%.

But it hardly makes sense to throw caution to the wind, given concerns about low capacity utilisation.

“We lower the ascribed FY22E EV/EBITDAR multiple (for IndiGo) to 7x (vs 7.5x earlier), given the increased risk to earnings if the demand contraction for travel were to be structural in nature – spanning over multiple years," said JM Financial.

