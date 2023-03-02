For Axis Bank, benefits from Citi deal would accrue gradually
Among positives, apart from the likely synergy benefits, Axis Bank’s improved capital position after the merger removes a key overhang of immediate need for capital raising.
Axis Bank Ltd said on Wednesday that it had completed the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer businesses and its non-banking finance business Citigroup Finance (India). This was done for a cash consideration of ₹11,603 crore, about 6% lower than what was announced in March 2022, due to customary adjustments and changes in the closing business position.
