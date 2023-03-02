For Axis Bank, benefits from Citi deal would accrue gradually

For now, there are some pain points. “What disappointed us more was the sharp dip in customer base given that merger rationale was hinged on strong customer base, solid card franchise, and granular deposits," said analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd. In terms of overall deposits of Citibank, it dropped 21% at the end of January 2023 from March 2022. Management attributed this to customers consolidating their banking operations. Secondly, credit card customer base saw decline of near 28% in January 2023 versus March 2022. The management hopes that dilution of customers and deposits is largely behind.