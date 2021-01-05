For Bajaj Finance investors, the next vaccine is growth

Consumer lender Bajaj Finance Ltd looks to be surefooted on its path towards recovery.

In a notification with exchanges on Monday, Bajaj Finance said it added 2.2 million new customers in the December quarter. This is closer to the average number of customers the lender has been adding every quarter before the pandemic. Another encouraging metric is the addition of new loans. The lender managed to add 6 million new loans during the December quarter. In essence, the lender’s key metrics are back to pre-pandemic levels. The recovery is played out as expected by the market.

Also read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

For its investors though, the non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) update on its key metrics for December quarter merely confirms their expectations. This improvement comes because of a festival season push that was anticipated. Analysts expect much of this improvement to be led by retail personal loans. Indians were back to buying consumer durables and electronics through the efficient equated monthly instalment (EMI) schemes of the lender. The fact that Bajaj Finance saw its new customers increase is proof of that.

This good streak, however, needs to have more legs for investors to feel comfortable with the lender’s current valuations. The stock has run up 49% in last two months, and bridged the gap between its own gains and that of the most valuable HDFC Bank’s shares.

Most analysts have preferred to recommend the stock as a buy notwithstanding valuations citing the potential growth in the coming quarters. To be sure, Bajaj Finance’s liquidity position and ease in getting funding at cheap rates also works in favour of the lender.

But a key piece of the performance is delinquencies, details of which will be available when the lender’s board meets to release quarterly results on 20 January. While there are expectations that delinquencies may not see a sharp rise, any adverse signs would hurt sentiment. “With the broader economy reviving, asset quality is likely to fare better than initially expected. This would give the management more confidence to pursue growth opportunities," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Bajaj Finance is conserving capital rather than going all out on growth as it used to in the past. This thread of caution is working in favour of it as investors view this as prudence. That said, the lender will have to play the delicate balancing game of growth and asset quality. The lender has managed to come out of the pandemic with mild bruises. The lender’s asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹1.4 trillion as of December end which is 0.95% down from the year ago period.

From here on, investors would watch for the speed at which growth returns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via