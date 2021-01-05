For Bajaj Finance investors, the next vaccine is growth

Bajaj Finance is conserving capital rather than going all out on growth as it used to in the past. This thread of caution is working in favour of it as investors view this as prudence. That said, the lender will have to play the delicate balancing game of growth and asset quality. The lender has managed to come out of the pandemic with mild bruises. The lender’s asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹1.4 trillion as of December end which is 0.95% down from the year ago period.