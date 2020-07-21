Asset under management growth was 7%, a shadow of 35-40% growth the company averaged in previous quarters. The lender added fewer new customers than before as its sale operations were severely impacted by the national lockdown. Unable to collect repayments as well as push products, Bajaj Finance’s growth has suffered and so has its share price. After all, the company’s valuations leaned heavily on its growth story.

But the blow to growth is not news to investors as the company had given ample warnings before.

What investors didn’t like was the fact that the company’s net profit for June quarter missed Street estimates. But what perhaps added to the gloom which dragged the stock down 4% on Tuesday was the guidance of the company.

In its presentation, the lender indicated that its earlier assessment of risks may not have been enough. Bajaj Finance now expects its credit costs to increase more than anticipated before. “The company has now updated its credit cost scenario model for FY21 considering extended disruptions. It now estimates its credit costs to increase by 100-110% ( ₹6,000-6,300 crore for FY21) over the pre-pandemic credit cost of previous year," the lender said.

Analysts believe that this increases the odds of continued higher provisioning in FY21 and therefore the pressure on earnings would remain.

The net profit miss for June quarter was due to increased provisioning. Bajaj Finance set aside ₹1450 crore as contingency provisions towards risks arising out of the pandemic. This is higher than ₹900 crore it had made in the previous quarter.

The good side of this is that Bajaj Finance has a total contingency provision of ₹2350 crore which covers about 10% of its moratorium book. In a nutshell, if 10% of its moratorium book was to slip, Bajaj Finance would be able to absorb the hit easily. What’s more, is that the moratorium levels are down. About 15.7% of the lender’s loan book was under moratorium in June, down from 27% in April. The adjoining chart shows how different loan segments have performed in terms of moratorium.

The consumer lender is unlikely to see quick recovery by its own cautious outlook. Several urban centres in India are still under various degrees of restrictions. A national lockdown may have been removed but regional lockdowns are trickier to manage. Bajaj Finance is aware of these risks. The lender has chosen to focus on minimising asset quality issues rather than pursue growth.

An unclear outlook on mobility due to regional lockdowns along with the veil of moratorium on asset quality has put the company’s prospects under a cloud. Investors perhaps should wait for more clarity to emerge once the moratorium period concludes in August.

