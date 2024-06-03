For Bata India, chasing growth continues after a lacklustre FY24

Overall, after two years of solid growth, Bata’s FY24’s year-on-year revenue growth is far from impressive at just 0.8%. As such, the premium segments are performing well, led by strong growth in Red Label, Comfit and Power. Going ahead, Bata is looking to reduce contribution from COCO stores and will make new store additions in the ratio of 80:20 for franchise and COCO. The company will continue to expand sneaker studios, which are now present in 698 stores.