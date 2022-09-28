For beaten down stock of Muthoot Finance, the worst may be over

But after a dismal performance in Q1FY23, the company's prospects are likely to get better. There are a couple of reasons for that. First of all, the withdrawal of teaser loans is expected to give the company's near-term net interest margin (NIM) a boost. Remember, to beat the rising competition and retain high-value customers, the company launched teaser loans in December 2021, which were discontinued in April 2022. A teaser loan offers lower interest rates for a fixed duration of time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}