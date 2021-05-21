For Bosch’s investors, margin challenges are a key concern ahead

In general, the second covid-19 wave has led to uncertain business conditions, which would have an adverse impact on Bosch as well. Commenting on the outlook for fiscal 2022, Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director, Bosch said, “With 80% of our revenues driven through mobility business, we have been affected adversely. The challenge will be to manage the fluctuating demand, supply chain crisis and changing consumer behavior all at once."

