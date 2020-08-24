For cement manufacturers, the benign input costs party is coming to an end

The price of key input material petroleum coke (pet coke) has recently started to rise. In August, international pet coke prices increased sharply by 31% on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis to USD83/tonne, as per Kotak Institutional Equities. Domestic pet coke prices too increased by 8% m-o-m in August to ₹7,275/tonne. Also, the price of imported coal has started to inch up, it was up around a percent in August at USD55/tonne, the Kotak report said.