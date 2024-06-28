For Cipla, repeated US FDA observations are a cause of concern
Summary
- The development is a dampener for Cipla, which planned to launch Abraxane, a high-value drug used to treat pancreatic cancer, in Q4.
Cipla Ltd’s shares have declined 4% after saying last week that the US Food and Drug Administration found its plant in Goa did not meet norms and issued Form 483 to the company. While this does not affect the company’s existing US business, it may delay the launch of a new product to be produced in Goa.