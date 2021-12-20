Investor confidence in Cipla’s earnings strengthened significantly after it announced the approval for Lanreotide depot injection in the US. The stock gained more than 2% in morning trade on Monday.

The product approval that was not earlier anticipated brings an element of positive surprise for investors, said analysts. Also looking at the size of the product, one can expect significant earnings upgrades.

The active ingredient, route of administration and strengths of Lanreotide depot are the same as Somatuline depot from Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc, said the company. According to IQVIA, Somatuline had US sales of approximately $867 million for the 12-month period ending October 2021.

Cipla has developed its product along with its partners, though it is not substitutable to the original product. However, given strong volume growth and lack of competition, this is likely to emerge as a meaningful opportunity for Cipla in the near-to-medium term.

Since there are no generics of the product available in the US, Cipla can gain a good market share for the product. Also, limited competition will ensure good margins profile and in turn good contributions to profits even if competition sets in overtime, which may also be inevitable. Analysts at Nomura Research said that the competitive intensity is likely to be lower than most generics. Market share gain can be aided by the fact that the product is administered in clinics (not self-administered) and it is a growing market, they added. Further, being an early-mover, Cipla is likely to gain a healthy market share over the next 12 months.

Assuming 30-50% price erosion and 10-20% market share, the annual sales for Cipla can be $50-75million, as per Nomura estimates. Assuming 60-65% gross margin (accounting for profit share/royalty with partners), Nomura estimates net earnings contribution of $25-35million, which translates into an earnings share of ₹2.4-3.1 per share which is 6-8% of FY23 EPS estimate of ₹39.7 by Nomura.

The Lanreotide injection is supplied in 60 mg/0.2 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, and 120 mg/0.5 mL single-dose pre-filled syringes. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

