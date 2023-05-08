For Coal India, benefit from a crucial tailwind is seen waning in FY242 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Over the past year, Coal India's stock has risen approximately 27%, outperforming the benchmark index Nifty50. However, given the potential downside risks, significant upside may be limited.
Shares of Coal India Ltd fell 2.32% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Monday, following the miner's March quarter (Q4 FY23) earnings. The stock fell despite the company reporting a stellar 62% year-on-year (YoY) rise in FY23 net profit to ₹28,125 crore due to strong e-auction coal realizations. Investors were disappointed by the Q4FY23 wage provisions of ₹5,870 crore which contributed to an 18% YoY decline in the quarter's profit.
