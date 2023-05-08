Shares of Coal India Ltd fell 2.32% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Monday, following the miner's March quarter (Q4 FY23) earnings. The stock fell despite the company reporting a stellar 62% year-on-year (YoY) rise in FY23 net profit to ₹28,125 crore due to strong e-auction coal realizations. Investors were disappointed by the Q4FY23 wage provisions of ₹5,870 crore which contributed to an 18% YoY decline in the quarter's profit.

Although the wage provision is a one-time cost, market participants seem concerned about the outlook on e-auction realization. “FY23 turned out to be a strong year for Coal India led by higher e-auction realizations on the back of elevated global coal prices; however, the tailwind is reversing now with a sharp fall in the latter," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report dated 7 May.

Falling prices of imported coal could adversely impact e-auction realizations. The Jefferies' report emphasized that Coal India's e-auction realization more than tripled YoY in H2CY22, supported by the sharp increase in global thermal coal prices. As imported coal prices decline, e-auction realizations have already begun to face pressure. Consequently, some analysts have reduced the stock's earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY24 and FY25.

“The prices of imported coal have seen a sharp moderation in recent months ($130/tonne now and averaging ~$150/tonne in Q4FY23 versus $220/ton in Q3FY23 and over $310/ton in H1FY23). Accordingly, e-auction realizations have also moderated to ₹4,525/tonne, after peaking in Q2FY23 at ₹6,064/tonne," said Kotak Institutional Equities report. So, the brokerage house has cut its earnings for FY24 and FY25 by 25% and 7%, respectively. E-auction sales volume decreased 41% Yoy in Q4, amounting to 16.40 million tonne.

Coal India's margin may also face challenges as e-auction prices normalize. Moreover, long-term concerns persist, including increased adoption of ESG, sustaining volume growth, and continued linkage price hikes. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has risen approximately 27%, outperforming the benchmark index Nifty50. However, given the potential downside risks, significant upside may be limited.