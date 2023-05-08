For Coal India, benefit from a crucial tailwind is seen waning in FY24

“The prices of imported coal have seen a sharp moderation in recent months ($130/tonne now and averaging ~$150/tonne in Q4FY23 versus $220/ton in Q3FY23 and over $310/ton in H1FY23). Accordingly, e-auction realizations have also moderated to ₹4,525/tonne, after peaking in Q2FY23 at ₹6,064/tonne," said Kotak Institutional Equities report. So, the brokerage house has cut its earnings for FY24 and FY25 by 25% and 7%, respectively. E-auction sales volume decreased 41% Yoy in Q4, amounting to 16.40 million tonne.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}