NEW DELHI: Shares of Coal India Ltd fell 4% on Monday, hovering near its 52-week low.

This followed the Centre on Sunday announcing that it will facilitate private sector participation in coal mining, removing end-user restrictions and move to revenue sharing mechanism instead of the fixed-amount-per tonne model.

It had also said Coal India will provide relief worth ₹5,000 crore to its customers, lowering reserve price and rolling out favourable credit terms.

Allowing private sector participation follows the Mineral Laws (amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The ordinance, promulgated in January, allowed commercial mining of coal for the private sector. As such, Sunday's announcement is at best incremental.

'The government has been fairly transparent about the move to increase private participation in coal mining. It had sought this earlier as well," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

The relief on commercial terms such as reduction in auction prices and favourable credit terms for non-power customers are not out of place either.

Demand has taken a hit following the lockdown and customers across industries have lowered coal intake. Offtake fell 25.4% year-on-year in April to 39.1 million tonnes - the lowest April volume since FY13.

With the monsoon season around the corner and rising inventories, it makes business sense to stoke demand by offering better commercial terms, said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm.

What has probably led to the fall in share price today is the fact that these come at a time when the lockdown has been extended again, now till end of May. A lack of visibility on opening up of the economy has dimmed outlook for Coal India.

Offtake from power sector, the biggest user of coal in India and the largest customer segment of Coal India, have been under pressure because of the lockdown.

Thermal power generation slumped 28% in April. Consequently, coal inventories at thermal power plants have been piling up. Against 17 days in the year ago, thermal power plants had fuel sufficient to last 30 days as of 13 May.

With no clear end to the lockdown in sight, demand can only worsen which will in turn have an adverse impact on Coal India's financials.

Share Via