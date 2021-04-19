For Coal India, solar power foray a positive; volumes key to near-term prospects

Meanwhile, rising covid cases and thus lockdowns across states are set to impact power demand in the near term, feel analysts. Also, Coal India's inventory has swelled to the highest-ever level of 96 million tonne, as the company did not rein in production, point out analysts. Hence, concerns around production and sales will remain for a while. Not surprisingly, the stock is also down more than 17% since its February highs, despite having reported strong sales in March.