For corporate earnings, risks lurk everywhere
Summary
- Stocks of Indian companies are trading at a premium to those of their Asian peers, and they will have to deliver earnings growth to justify their high valuations. That’s easier said than done, though, with waning margin tailwinds and persistent weakness in demand.
India Inc’s December-quarter (Q3FY24) earnings were a mixed bag. A key highlight was improved corporate profitability, driven by easing commodity prices, but demand momentum was muted. Going ahead, there are several moving parts to the earnings-growth picture, both local and global. Potential negative developments could lead to disappointments in FY25, triggering more downgrades.