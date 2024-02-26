For corporate earnings, risks lurk everywhere

Apart from this, a pronounced slowdown in the US could prevent a revenue revival at Indian IT companies. Any further escalation in tensions in the Red Sea region and resulting disruptions in supply chains could stall earnings growth momentum as operating costs take a hit. Meanwhile, the MSCI India index is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of over 20 times, according to Bloomberg data, a steep premium to those of its Asian peers. Companies will have to deliver earnings growth to justify this expensive valuation.