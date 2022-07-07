For Dabur, margin is back to normal but rural demand is yet to pick up

While Dabur India Ltd is relatively better placed in terms of margin pressures when compared to its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers, its sizeable presence in the rural markets is a snag. The company in its business update for the June quarter (Q1FY23) indicated that elevated levels of inflation weighed on the wallet share for consumer staples and this was seen across both the urban and rural markets.

