For DLF, luxury is the flavour of the season
Summary
- In FY25, DLF targets launch projects in Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa and Chandigarh Tri-city. It also expects to launch its Goa project in Q2FY25, the super-luxury project in DLF Phase 5 in Q3FY25, and the Mumbai project in December 2025/January 2026.
At a time of rising penchant for luxury homes, DLF Ltd is on firm ground. The residential realty developer clocked pre-sales or bookings of ₹6,404 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY25), up more than 200% year-on-year. This whopping increase was driven by the launch of the second phase of the luxury project Privana West in New Gurugram. The project was fully sold out, with bookings of ₹5,600 crore. Its ultra-luxury project, The Camellias, in DLF 5 area, also saw decent traction.