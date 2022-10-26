For DLF stock, here is what really matters after a robust Q2

Needless to say, the rising cost of home loans as interest rates inch upward, is important for investors in real estate stocks. In a call with the analysts, the DLF management said, so far the increase in interest rates has been in line with their expectations, and the company has not seen an adverse impact on demand. In fact, given the depreciation in the Indian rupee versus the US dollar, the company is planning to reach out to non-resident Indians (NRI) over the next few months. Note that DLF has exposure to ultra-luxury residential real estate segment, which has recently seen an uptick in sales aided by the NRI and high-net worth individuals communities.