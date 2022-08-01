For DLF stock, positives are largely priced-in

In a post-earnings conference call, the DLF management said that it remains on track to launch 7 million square feet (msf) of projects in FY23. Further, the management retained its pre-sales guidance of Rs8,000 crore for FY23. According to the management, on-ground housing demand remains strong and the impact of rising home loan rates will be transitory. However, another 100-125 basis points (bps) can hamper demand for residential projects, it added. One basis point is 0.01%.