For DMart, all eyes are on recovery now

Specifically, the growth pickup in the discretionary segment needs monitoring even as the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment is doing better. DMart said that in the discretionary non-FMCG segment, it is hard to estimate if the relatively slower growth is because of a secular change over time because of a shift to e-commerce or inflation or significantly higher covid-related negative economic impact on some shoppers. “We would be able to give that qualitative interpretation only if there are no more covid shutdowns or restrictions over at least two more quarters," said the company. As such, the lack of further potential covid waves would also help faster sales recovery.