For Dr Lal PathLabs, rising non-covid revenues, expansion aid growth

The company's revenues grew 43% year-on-year during Q4. Its normalised Ebitda grew 101.7% and profit surged 161%. The company continues to benefit from rising number of revenues per patient. Realisations per patient grew to ₹733 in Q4FY21 compared to ₹684 in Q4FY20. The company said that there was a rise in non-covid revenues and an uptick in covid testing volumes in March.

