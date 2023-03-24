For Equitas Small Finance Bank, focus shifts to core performance

The amalgamation of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd and Equitas Holdings Ltd has concluded. As per the scheme, the bank received 231 shares of the bank for every 100 shares of holding. Post this, existing shares of around 934 million held by the holding company have been cancelled or extinguished, a BSE notice said. The bank had to initiate an amalgamation scheme between Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) for the purpose of reducing the promoter holding as per the RBI mandate.

