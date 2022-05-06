For equities drunk on liquidity, party is over

To combat inflation, the US Fed decided to reduce the size of its balance sheet, a process also known as quantitative tightening (QT). From June, it will start selling $47.5 billion of bonds and mortgage-backed securities a month, and ramp it up to $95 billion a month by September. The US Fed has done this in the past, too, but what’s different this time is the uncertainty surrounding inflation.“Lost in the noise, the Fed announced the start of QT. It will be interesting to see if we can avoid a ‘taper-tantrum’ this time. In 2013, the previous exercise was quickly halted as EM started to meltdown, and that was in a low inflationary environment," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at broking house Oanda.