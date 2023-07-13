Markets
For HCL Tech, meeting FY24 guidance could be a tall order
Summary
- The HCL management has maintained its 6-8% constant currency revenue growth and 18-19% Ebit margin guidance for FY24
Large-cap IT company HCL Technologies Ltd posted weak June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings, disappointing on key metrics. In constant currency terms, Q1 revenue fell 1.3% sequentially, missing analysts’ expectations.
