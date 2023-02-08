For Hero MotoCorp, December quarter was a rough ride
Investors would do well to closely track developments in the electric vehicle segment. Besides, a pick-up in rural demand is key as Hero primarily caters to entry level segment. In January, Hero’s two-wheeler volumes declined 9.5% sequentially to 356,690 units.
A decent expansion in Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s gross margin was the saving grace in a not-so-good December quarter (Q3FY23). Thanks to softening raw material costs, gross margin rose 155 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) and 254bps sequentially to 30.6%. One basis point is 0.01%. Also, gross profit per vehicle was at a multi-quarter high of ₹19,817.
