For ICICI Bank, it’s over to execution2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST
At its recently held analyst day, the private sector lender reiterated its plan of sustained client focus and bettering its digital capabilities
At its recently held analyst day, the private sector lender reiterated its plan of sustained client focus and bettering its digital capabilities
ICICI Bank Ltd seems to be ticking the right boxes with its 360-degree customer-centric strategy. At its recently held analyst day, the private sector lender reiterated its plan of sustained client focus and bettering its digital capabilities. To achieve this, the bank continues investing in technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence.