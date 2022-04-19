ICICI Pru Life’s report card looks good; guidance is key now

Shares of ICICI Pru are still as much as 25% lower from their 52-week highs seen in September. “Shares of life insurance companies are trading much lower than their recent 52-week highs. This underperformance is said to be because of the upcoming initial public offering of LIC, which is expected at an attractive valuation. These stocks had stiff valuation until recently, so some investors were selling these stocks to create space for LIC in their portfolios," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}