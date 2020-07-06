For India Inc, FY21 is all about cost rationalisation

Sharing bleak views, analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt said, “For all our companies, we build a tepid FY21 with a V-like recovery in FY22." The report published on 30 June added, “So, effectively, companies are going back to their FY19/20 level of earnings back in FY22, which is like going two years back. Even these FY22 nos. are based on certain assumptions and our excel sheets don’t capture two key variables- the known unknown and the unknown unknown."