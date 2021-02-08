For India’s big banks, stress has not left the building yet

But here is a small detail that investors need to focus on. Fresh slippages in the December quarter have shown a sequential jump. The top ten lenders, by size of their loan book, added close to ₹80,000 in slippages during the December quarter. These are not captured in banks’ reported balance sheets because lenders cannot label a defaulting account as non-performing. That is because the Supreme Court has ordered a standstill on asset recognition until it passes judgement on the compound interest case. But lenders reported the actual bad loan picture by excluding the benefit from the judicial standstill in a post-it to their earnings release in both quarters.

