For India’s recovery, IMF advises a better fiscal stimulus

The IMF expects India’s economy to shrink by 10.3% in FY21, the most among emerging market economies. True, the multilateral agency is not the only one predicting a sharp contraction for India. In fact, it is not even the most pessimistic in its forecasts.

Even as the country is expected to shrink by an unprecedented magnitude, the recovery in FY22 could be a sharp 8%, according to the IMF. But for that to happen, the Indian government needs to take a leaf out of the fiscal book of other countries.

What has made India among the worst performing economies post pandemic is the difference in the nature and size of the fiscal stimulus. The IMF said that swift and large fiscal stimuli by most advanced economies has helped limit the damage from the pandemic. The report noted that stimulus has been on average 9% of gross domestic product (GDP) among advanced economies. India has lagged behind in its fiscal measures with a direct fiscal stimulus of less than 2% of GDP. “For India, composition of fiscal support should be towards more direct support rather than indirect such as credit guarantee," said Malhar Nabar, chief of world economic studies at IMF in a virtual conference. The government has relied largely on indirect stimulus such as credit guarantees, and reallocation of resources instead of direct benefits such as tax cuts.

Economists have argued that direct fiscal stimulus in terms of tax cuts or cash transfer is the need of the hour. The government’s latest stimulus package aimed at boosting consumption demand too has fallen short of expectations. “Overall, the amount of demand stimulus is underwhelming. With the previous rounds of budgetary fiscal support around 1% of GDP, today’s demand stimulus measures take total fiscal support (on budget) to about 1.2% of GDP, which is small compared with the size of the growth hit, and reflects India’s weak fiscal starting position," wrote analysts at Nomura in a note.

For fiscally constrained countries such as India, the IMF has some advice as well. Gita Gopinath, chief economist, believes that even in a constrained fiscal position, governments can redirect wasteful subsidies to segments of the economy in greater need of stimulus. To foster recovery, public spending can be slowly redirected to investment progressively, the IMF’s fiscal monitor report says. “The stakes are high: although today’s largescale packages are necessary, they will have long-lasting implications—directly, through choices made about expenditures and investments, and indirectly, by calling for lower levels of discretionary spending or higher levels of taxation if borrowing costs rise significantly in the years ahead," the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via