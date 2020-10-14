For India’s recovery, IMF advises a better fiscal stimulus

What has made India among the worst performing economies post pandemic is the difference in the nature and size of the fiscal stimulus. The IMF said that swift and large fiscal stimuli by most advanced economies has helped limit the damage from the pandemic. The report noted that stimulus has been on average 9% of gross domestic product (GDP) among advanced economies. India has lagged behind in its fiscal measures with a direct fiscal stimulus of less than 2% of GDP. “For India, composition of fiscal support should be towards more direct support rather than indirect such as credit guarantee," said Malhar Nabar, chief of world economic studies at IMF in a virtual conference. The government has relied largely on indirect stimulus such as credit guarantees, and reallocation of resources instead of direct benefits such as tax cuts.