Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm, recently hosted their quarterly industry outlook meeting. Among the key highlights, were its commentary on strong deal momentum, stable pricing despite the supply crunch and improving growth outlook for the sector led by cloud migration.

According to ISG, both managed services and as-a-services (AAS) clocked all-time high deal wins. On a sequential basis, deal wins rose by 8% and 13%, respectively. The increased traction in medium and large deal pipeline has prompted ISG to raise its CY21 guidance for managed services, which are also known as the traditional IT services, by 400 basis points (bps) from its earlier guidance to 9%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Analysts note that this implies the strongest year-on-year performance in managed services in at least the last seven years.

A rising concern for investors in IT stocks has been the anticipated spike in the rate of attrition as demand improves. Acquiring new talent at a higher cost or retaining existing employees with increased monetary benefits would mean higher pressure on the operating performance of IT companies.

Interestingly, ISG's findings show that the supply-side and talent crunch is not causing any pricing fluctuation. This is partly due to automation creating a disconnect between labour cost and rates. ISG has indicated that there is no pricing reduction for large deals and companies. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities point out that pricing constraints can have margin implications for IT firms and mid-tier companies are more vulnerable. They feel pricing can be compensated through higher volumes.

Among regions, the annual contract value of America, which is one of the key revenue generators for Indian IT companies, rose 25% year-on-year basis. Europe, Middle East and Africa combined grew 31% year-on-year, which was led by large deals and a favourable base.

"The strong commentary on both AAS and managed services is encouraging for the Indian IT Services industry from a revenue perspective. We build in double-digit growth across both large and midcap IT Service vendors," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said in a report.

Further, the Motilal Oswal analysts added that they continue to see Cloud -- coupled with transitional cost takeout deals as a major theme for the IT Services industry from a near to medium-term perspective.

