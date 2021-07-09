For Indian IT stocks, ISG's robust commentary bodes well

According to ISG, both managed services and as-a-services (AAS) clocked all-time high deal wins. On a sequential basis, deal wins rose by 8% and 13%, respectively. The increased traction in medium and large deal pipeline has prompted ISG to raise its CY21 guidance for managed services, which are also known as the traditional IT services, by 400 basis points (bps) from its earlier guidance to 9%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Analysts note that this implies the strongest year-on-year performance in managed services in at least the last seven years.

