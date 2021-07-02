Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd jumped around 8% on Thursday. The reason for the excitement is clear. Reports said online insurance marketplace Policybazaar plans to file its draft documents to go public in July. Policybazaar and Zomato Ltd are among the various investee companies of Info Edge. Analysts expect the listing of these companies to act as a trigger for the Info Edge stock depending on the valuations they fetch during their respective initial public offerings (IPO).

A www.moneycontrol.com report citing sources said the valuation being sought for Policybazaar is $4-5 billion. This is higher than expected. For perspective: analysts at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd have assigned a value of $2.5 billion for Policybazaar. Note that Ambit’s target price for Info Edge is ₹4545 per share and Policybazaar’s contribution stands at 5% in the broker’s sum-of-the-parts valuation. Currently, Info Edge’s shares trade much higher at around ₹5280 apiece. To be sure, many analysts reckon valuations of Info Edge are already steep.

“We value Zomato at $8 billion and PolicyBazaar at $3.5 billion and other investee companies at their last known valuation or invested capital," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. In Info Edge’s March quarter earnings call, its management had said, “So Policybazaar is preparing themselves for the IPO. Board has not really approved any plans. But we can certainly tell you that they are preparing for it."

Meanwhile, Info Edge’s March quarter results came in marginally below expectations, although the billing numbers have been encouraging. Total billings in the March quarter increased by 25% year-on-year. Here, the recruitment solutions business forms a major chunk for Info Edge and the segment has done well, reporting a 22% increase in its billings.

Going ahead, capital allocation remains key. Info Edge has a cash balance of around ₹3600 crore. Further, the company is expected to monetize its stake in Zomato and Policybazaar during the IPOs. “Sustained focus on capital allocation will be a key determinant of future value creation. Management is scouting for acquisition opportunities related to its core businesses, but we see high valuations as a key barrier," said analysts from Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a report on 21 June.

In early deals on Friday, the Info Edge stock traded more than 1% lower.

