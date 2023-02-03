For investors in Godrej Properties, the devil is in the details
- It is feared that the company’s aggressive expansion strategy will weigh on cash flows, margins, and elevated debt. In Q3FY23, its net debt increased around 90% sequentially to ₹2,586 crore
Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd slid to a new 52-week low of ₹1,129 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, following the real estate developer's Q3FY23 earnings. The stock has remained under pressure on Friday as well, down 1.2%. Agreed, the rout in shares of Adani Group companies has been weighing on market sentiment but for investors in the Godrej Properties stock, company-specific concerns linger.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×