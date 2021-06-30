In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Among Indian public sector companies, that king is Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC). The stock has appreciated as much as 535% from its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹320 in October 2019. Indeed, some analysts reckon the stock was underpriced during the IPO. But also note that IRCTC shares are now above its pre-covid highs, although profits have taken a sharp hit.

Justifying the sharp rally in IRCTC’s shares, analysts said investors were looking beyond the near-term concerns. “In fact, further upsides in the IRCTC stock cannot be ruled out when the unlocking begins," said Jinesh Joshi, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

View Full Image On fast track

This comes even as IRCTC has seen its revenue for fiscal 2021 decline substantially by 66% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis as the pandemic weighed on business. Tourism and hospitality sectors have suffered over the past year owing to the pandemic-led restrictions and this has hurt IRCTC.

The internet ticketing segment has done relatively well lately. Internet ticketing is the largest Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) contributor of the company. During the March quarter, revenue from internet ticketing business increased by nearly 10% y-o-y and 48% versus the December quarter.

The segment’s performance was also helped by the conversion of unreserved seats to 2S class, said analysts. The internet ticketing business made a profit of around ₹174 crore at the Ebit level.

While revenue from IRCTC’s catering and tourism segments improved sequentially, it is down 70% each y-o-y. Catering, tourism and Rail Neer segments posted Ebit losses in the March quarter.

Overall, IRCTC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization declined by around 23% y-o-y to ₹146 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of IRCTC trade at 32 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023, based on Bloomberg data.

“Its low fixed-cost model and net-cash position ensure that the company can navigate the next few quarters, when the activity would remain subdued relative to pre-covid levels," said analysts from IIFL Securities Ltd in their initiating coverage report on 31 March. IRCTC’s net cash stands at ₹1,460 crore.

To be sure, while IRCTC may be a good play on the covid recovery theme, the outperformance in its shares captures the optimism to a good extent, thereby limiting near-term upsides. Moreover, it might be challenging for the company to reach pre-pandemic levels in the financial year 2022.

Going ahead, the pace of vaccinations would be a key monitorable. “In the near term, uncertainty on reopening timelines is a concern. This could adversely impact ticketing and catering segment revenues," said Joshi.

