For IRCTC investors, it has been a good journey despite the pandemic

In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Among Indian public sector companies, that king is Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC). The stock has appreciated as much as 535% from its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹320 in October 2019. Indeed, some analysts reckon the stock was underpriced during the IPO. But also note that IRCTC shares are now above its pre-covid highs, although profits have taken a sharp hit.