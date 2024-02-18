For IT firms, deal wins paint a grim picture
- Despite the absence of any notable improvement in discretionary IT spending by clients, market speculation about revenue recovery in FY25 is already underway
The revival hopes for the information technology (IT) sector hinge significantly on the rate of deal acquisitions, yet the December quarter (Q3FY24) witnessed a lukewarm performance in this arena. Following an exceptional second quarter, top-tier IT firms experienced a slowdown in deal wins during Q3.