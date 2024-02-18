For IT firms, deal wins paint a grim picture

Note that global IT giant Capgemini SE, which released its Q4CY23 results last week, pointed to a slow growth scenario in 2024. Commentaries on demand by Cognizant and Accenture, too, are not encouraging. According to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, the weak start to 2024 indicated by these three big players (Capgemini, Cognizant and Accenture) could lead to soft revenue growth guidance by Infosys and HCL for FY25 – possibly in the mid-single digit territory at best– despite strong order inflow in FY24.