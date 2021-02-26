For Maruti Suzuki, late adoption of EVs comes as a dampener for sentiments

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ’s parent, Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) has shared its mid-term management plan for the next five years - over April 2021 to March 2026. Here, some of the key takeaways for Maruti Suzuki from the presentation have lefts its investors underwhelmed. SMC has said it will develop electrification technologies by 2025 and fully implement these technologies in products from 2025.

"This seems to be slightly later than the plans of most of Maruti Suzuki’s competitors, though it may not be late if the inflection point for electric cars is back-ended," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 25 February.

Indeed, considering the accelerated push towards electrification globally, the late adoption of EV technologies at SMC and Maruti Suzuki comes as a bit of a disappointment. “In India, Suzuki will take the initiative in promoting electrification required by society in response to environmental issues in India, and maintain market share of more than 50% in passenger car segment," said the presentation.

An analyst, requesting anonymity, said, “In the passenger car segment Maruti Suzuki already enjoys more than 60% market share and hence the ambition to keep it above 50% in future also holds less significance."

Meanwhile, from a near-term perspective, higher commodity costs pose a risk to profit margins. Accordingly, investors will keep a close eye on the company’s pricing strategy to counter rising costs. “The company will remain cautious while taking further price hikes as the current volume is still 33% below peak levels. Margin in 4Q is likely to be impacted due to continued increase in precious metal/steel prices," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in their December quarter results review note last month.

To be sure, shares of Maruti Suzuki touched a new 52-week high in January. But since then, the stock has corrected by as much as 15%. Even so, analysts reckon valuations are not cheap. The stock now trades at nearly 28 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

