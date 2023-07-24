Markets
For Mphasis investors, is there no light at the end of tunnel?
Summary
- For a meaningful stock recovery, Mphasis must witness a turnaround in revenue growth. But as things stand, expectations for such a rebound remain subdued
Investors in Mphasis Ltd remain a disappointed lot. The mid-tier IT company saw its sequential constant currency revenue decline for the third consecutive quarter in June (Q1FY24). Revenue fell by 3.3%, higher than analysts estimates. The persistently challenging situation in the mortgage segment, to which Mphasis has relatively higher exposure, has been a sore point for the company. As a result, the banking and financial services vertical, a major contributor to the company's revenue, witnessed dismal performance.
