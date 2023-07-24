For Mphasis investors, is there no light at the end of tunnel?

"We do not share Mphasis’ ‘cautious optimism’ around the BFS space over the next three quarters in FY24. Firstly, we sense that the US Fed funds rate will stay high (if not go up further) for the rest of 2023. This will likely keep mortgage rates elevated," said analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Also, “while the worst on the mortgage front, mostly demand, may be behind us, asset quality pressures seem to be building up on consumer lending side for US banks based on rising delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans," it added.

