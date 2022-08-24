For Mphasis, softness in mortgage segment is a dampener

The near-term outlook for tier-II IT services provider Mphasis Ltd is not very encouraging. This is despite the company's deal win momentum and deal pipeline being steady. Relatively higher exposure to the mortgage segment is seen as a dampener, especially in the backdrop of rising interest rates in the US. Also, the company's management has cautioned against some pockets of weakness such as deferment in spending by some clients and furloughs by a few others.

