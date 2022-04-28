For Persistent Systems, near-term impact of recent acquisitions is key

Ebit margin at 14.1% in Q4FY22 was a tad higher than 14% in Q3FY22. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. Analysts at Edelweiss Wealth Management note that while Ebit margin in the March quarter was ahead of their estimate of 13.5%, these acquisitions are expected to impact the company's margins negatively in the short term. However, they will be key drivers of growth going forward.