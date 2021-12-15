For Petronet LNG, capacity utilization is key

India’s LNG imports in November stood at 1.52 million tonnes, a 34% decline from the year earlier, and 28% sequentially. It was the lowest level of imports since 2017, Credit Suisse said in a report on 5 December. Capacity utilization at Petronet LNG’s Dahej terminal thereby plunged to 66% in November from 95% in October, said the brokerage. Since the Dahej terminal has a bulk of its capacities tied up under long-term and short-term take-or-pay contracts, such a sharp fall is surprising.

